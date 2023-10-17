ICICI Securities share price surges over 7% to touch 52-week high on robust Q2 results
ICICI Securities stock surges 7.5% on strong Q2 results. ICICI Securities reports 41% increase in net profit for Q2 FY23.
ICICI Securities share price surged 7.5% to hit 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session following the brokerage company's strong Q2 results. ICICI Securities stock price opened at ₹659 apiece on BSE, and touched intraday high of ₹678.75 and low of ₹653.75.
