ICICI Securities share price surged 7.5% to hit 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session following the brokerage company's strong Q2 results. ICICI Securities stock price opened at ₹659 apiece on BSE, and touched intraday high of ₹678.75 and low of ₹653.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to technical analysts, ICICI Securities stock price has seen some consolidation in last couple of months but the overall trend remains strong. The support is placed around 600 and investors can hold positions with a stoploss below this support.

ICICI Securities reported a net profit of ₹424 crore on Monday for the quarter that ended in September 2023, a 41% increase over the same time the previous year. According to the regulatory statement issued by the ICICI Group company, the company's profit after tax for the second quarter of FY23 stood at ₹300.4 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total income in Q2FY24 came in ₹1,249 crore, which is 44% higher than ₹865.63 crore reported in the September 2022 quarter. The surge in income was driven by the cash and derivative segment marking a growth, apart from the momentum seen in the investment banking segment.

"This quarter again we were able to demonstrate the benefits of pivoting to a customer centric coverage model. We continue to grow with our focus on acquisition of quality clients, gaining market share in revenue generating parameters across segments, growing our distribution business with a sharp focus on loans and mutual funds," said Vijay Chandok, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its report said that ICICI Securities has done well in on all the parameters.

With revenue of ₹12.5 billion (estimated at ₹9.8 billion) in the second quarter of FY24, ICICI Securities recorded a 44% YoY increase.Retail brokerage revenue exceeded their projection by 34%, growing 42% YoY to ₹4.1b. The total revenue generated by institutional broking, including ancillary revenues, increased by 147% to ₹1.05b (86% beat). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"ICICI Securities has seen tough times in the recent past due to high linkage of its revenue to broader equity markets. ICICI Securities is now on the course of diversifying its revenue with the launch of several tools and products for the derivatives segment. Besides, the company has intensified its focus on increasing the penetration of MTF among its customers. The launch of new distribution products – loans and general insurance – will further enhance revenue in due course.

Its board of directors on 29th Jun’23 approved a draft scheme of arrangement for the delisting of equity shares of the company, pursuant to which ICICI Bank will issue equity shares to the public shareholders of the company, thereby making the company a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. The swap ratio is 67 equity shares ( ₹2 face value) of ICICI Bank for every 100 equity shares of ICICI Securities. Currently our rating of the stock is under review," said the brokerage in its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

