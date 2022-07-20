ICICI Securities suggests this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock to buy, sees upside in 3 months2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 01:55 PM IST
- Its top stock pick within the consumer Discretionary space is Titan Company
Consumer discretionary stocks are gaining upward momentum after witnessing price and time wise correction. The long term price structure remains positive and recent profit booking offers a fresh entry opportunity with favourable risk reward set up, as per domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.