Estimated revenue CAGR of 20%, 30% in FY22, FY24E, respectively, coupled with healthy RoCE (33%+) makes Titan one of the best compounding stories. The management also unveiled its ambition on the watches and wearables business, targeting revenue of ₹10,000 crore by FY26 and an EBIT margin of 18%. Titan is a structural growth story and appears to be a key beneficiary of the unorganised to organised shift in the Indian jewellery market, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}