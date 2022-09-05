Why ICICI Securities is bullish on these 2 metal stocks

For Q2FY23 also, the coal sourcing mix is likely to be similar to Q1FY23. However, from Q3FY23 linkage coal sourcing is likely to increase to ~60-65%. “With higher proportion of linkage coal in overall coal sourcing mix, Hindalco’s India aluminium business cost of production (CoP) is likely to decline in Q3FY23, thereby auguring well for the company," said domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.