ICICI Securities financial & real estate portfolio to earn up to 15% returns. Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 10:06 AM IST
- The portfolio consists of financial and real estate stocks
- HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bandhan Bank are the top heavy-weights in the portfolio
RBI has indicated an accommodative stance on interest rates as well rationalised risk weights on loans to retail (home loans) and small businesses. The central bank has increased threshold limit for fresh loans classified in regulatory retail portfolio of banks from ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore. For new home loans, RBI has rationalised risk weight by aligning it with only LTV. Considering the announcements made by the RBI Governor in his Friday speech, ICICI Securities has identified a bouquet of stocks which present favorable risk reward opportunity and expected to relatively outperform Nifty 500 going forward.
ICICI Securities portfolio's return potential is between 8% to 15% depending on duration. The investment profile of the portfolio is as below:
Investment Amount: ₹19,774
Portfolio initiation range: ₹19700-19900
Exposure: Equity Large, Mid and Small cap
Inception date: 9th October 2020
Benchmark Index: NIFTY 500
Duration: Medium term
Risk: High
Portfolio guidelines
ICICI Securities recommends to initiate in the range mentioned under Investment Profile - Offering is for multiple time frame. Short term (1month), Medium term (3 months) and long term is 6 months
Return potential is between 8% to 15% depending on duration.
The brokerage house will communicate entry, exit points to the investors through mobile and email noitifications. "Portfolio entry, book profit and exits are communicated on website and also through mobile and email notifications. We do not recommend stop loss for this unique offering. In case of change in view, exits will be communicated through website, mobile notification and email," says ICICI Securities.
Here's the recommended portfolio:
Categorisation in terms of large cap, mid cap and small cap has been done on the basis of the market capitalisation rules as recommended by the Sebi.
"We have handpicked these stocks after undergoing extensive technical research across universe of 918 stocks listed on NSE. The specified universe undergoes various screeners based on broad technical concepts encompassing price structure analysis, relative strength ranking, Dow theory, in house bottom up model," says ICICI Securties.
The broker adds," we stick to companies with credible business history over business cycles, reasonable business model with decent management pedigree, robust balance sheet."
