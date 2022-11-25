ICICI Securities’ top 6 stock picks from the metals and Indian gas sectors

Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals Stocks To Buy

The research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said today in a report that “A series of amendments have been made to pipeline tariff regulations by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) last week, with changes made to volume, tax rate, opex, capacity etc. Both the listed gas transmission players GAIL and GSPL should largely benefit from these measures, in our view. For GSPL, in particular, the amendments related to capacity expansion, tax rate, slower ramp up and SUG are welcome, given the apprehension investors have had for a long time on the extent of tariff cuts post FY23. With these amendments in place, GSPL can see as much as 11-12% increase in FY24E EPS, while for GAIL the impact would be <2% as per rough estimates. We conservatively still build ~5% cut for tariffs for GSPL FY24E onwards (vs 11% earlier) while for GAIL we assume a smaller 2% increment vs previous estimates, raising our target price to Rs400/sh for GSPL (Rs383) and Rs137/sh for GAIL (Rs135). Reiterate BUY on both the stocks."