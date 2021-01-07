ICICI Securities' top five mid cap stock picks

The mid cap index has resolved out of bear phase as it logged a resolute breakout from the three years falling trend line, indicating resumption of major up trend. ICICI Securities believe that broader market would relatively outperform the benchmark, going ahead. The brokerage has created a medium term portfolio of hand picked five mid cap stocks after rigorous research. "The essence of attractive technical set up backed by robust fundamentals can offer handsome returns in a trending market," says ICICI Securities.

The mid cap index has resolved out of bear phase as it logged a resolute breakout from the three years falling trend line, indicating resumption of major up trend. ICICI Securities believe that broader market would relatively outperform the benchmark, going ahead. The brokerage has created a medium term portfolio of hand picked five mid cap stocks after rigorous research. "The essence of attractive technical set up backed by robust fundamentals can offer handsome returns in a trending market," says ICICI Securities.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

Here is the investment profile of ICICI Sec's Mid Cap portfolio

Investment Amount - ₹13,363

Inception date - 6th January 2021

Benchmark Index - NIFTY 500

Duration - Medium term (around three months)

Risk - High

ICICI Securities' Mid Cap Portfolio:

Company, Weight, No of Stock, Value Invested

Voltas, 26.1%, 4, ₹3,488

Crompton Greaves, 20.2%, 7, ₹2,695

Vguard, 18.9%, 12, ₹2,520

Symphony, 15.7%, 2, ₹2,100

Bajaj Electricals, 19.2%, 4, ₹2,560

Methodology

The brokerage uses AMFI's categorisation to define stocks in terms of largecap, midcap and smallcap. Accordingly, stocks from 101st to 250th, in terms of market capitalisation are termed as mid cap stocks.

The stocks have been handpicked after undergoing extensive Technical research across universe of 918 stocks listed on NSE. The specified universe undergoes various screeners based on broad technical concepts encompassing price structure analysis, relative strength ranking, Dow theory, in -house bottom up model.

"We stick to companies with credible business history over business cycles, reasonable business model with decent management pedigree, robust balance sheet," says the brokerage.