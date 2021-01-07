ICICI Securities' top five mid cap stock picks

ICICI Securities' top five mid cap stock picks1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
ICICI Sec's top mid cap picks include Voltas, Crompton Greaves, Vguard, Symphony and Bajaj Electricals.
The mid cap index has resolved out of bear phase as it logged a resolute breakout from the three years falling trend line, indicating resumption of major up trend. ICICI Securities believe that broader market would relatively outperform the benchmark, going ahead. The brokerage has created a medium term portfolio of hand picked five mid cap stocks after rigorous research. "The essence of attractive technical set up backed by robust fundamentals can offer handsome returns in a trending market," says ICICI Securities.
"Within mid cap space we have spotted consumer discretionary sector based on its higher relative strength ranking, where we can capture higher beta. We have run rigorous filters to identify such stocks that have the ability to withstand storm and relatively outperform the benchmark as these stocks have approached their key supports and thereby offers favourable risk reward," adds the brokerage.
Here is the investment profile of ICICI Sec's Mid Cap portfolio
Investment Amount - ₹13,363
Inception date - 6th January 2021
Benchmark Index - NIFTY 500
Duration - Medium term (around three months)
Risk - High
ICICI Securities' Mid Cap Portfolio:
Company, Weight, No of Stock, Value Invested
Voltas, 26.1%, 4, ₹3,488
Crompton Greaves, 20.2%, 7, ₹2,695
Vguard, 18.9%, 12, ₹2,520
Symphony, 15.7%, 2, ₹2,100
Bajaj Electricals, 19.2%, 4, ₹2,560
Methodology
The brokerage uses AMFI's categorisation to define stocks in terms of largecap, midcap and smallcap. Accordingly, stocks from 101st to 250th, in terms of market capitalisation are termed as mid cap stocks.
The stocks have been handpicked after undergoing extensive Technical research across universe of 918 stocks listed on NSE. The specified universe undergoes various screeners based on broad technical concepts encompassing price structure analysis, relative strength ranking, Dow theory, in -house bottom up model.
"We stick to companies with credible business history over business cycles, reasonable business model with decent management pedigree, robust balance sheet," says the brokerage.
