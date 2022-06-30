ICICI Securities' top picks: Which real estate stocks should you buy, sell or add?2 min read . 03:25 PM IST
- ICICI Securities top stock picks in the real estate space are DLF, Oberoi Realty, Macrotech (Lodha) and Brigade Enterprises
The Indian residential market staged a stellar recovery in FY22 with industry sales volumes recovering back to FY20 levels and unsold inventory reducing from 46 to 36 months over FY20-22, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.
However, "recent rise in interest rates globally and in India along with rise in construction costs has led to concerns over sustainability of residential demand along with possible hit on developers’ operating margins," the note stated.
While these concerns are justified, the brokerage is of the view that developers in our listed coverage universe have already anticipated these concerns based on past cycles and are now pursuing a path of calibrated growth while keeping balance sheets healthy. ICICI Securities top stock picks in the real estate space are DLF, Oberoi Realty, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Brigade Enterprises.
“We believe that listed developers may be “shaken, not stirred". Our bullishness is based on listed developers net debt levels have declined by 45% over FY20-22, annual price hikes of 5-6% are enough to mitigate cost pressures, affordability of homes remains healthy as wage inflation may keep pace with rise in EMIs and market share gains continuing for listed players," it added.
The brokerage house has Buy ratings on real estate stocks DLF, Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises, Sunteck Realty, Sobha Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers. Meanwhile, it has Add rating on Prestige Estates Projects and sell stance on Godrej Properties shares.
“While the cost of debt will now head northwards over FY23-24E, developers had already seen this coming and have focused on reducing absolute debt levels and have been investing in new land parcels in a judicious asset light manner to grow sales volumes over the next 3-4 years," ICICI Securities' note stated.
In spite of overall industry volumes in FY22 having recovered to FY20 levels, the brokerage estimates that the residential market share of its listed coverage universe has risen from 16% in FY20 to 25% in FY22 at a pan-India level, and estimates it to grow to 30% in FY24E.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint