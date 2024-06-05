ICICI Securities upgrades Indian Hotels to ‘buy’; stock jumps over 7%
Indian Hotels stock rose as much as 7.49 per cent on Wednesday's trading session. The shares of the hospitality company closed at ₹570 per on June 5, against previous close at ₹530.30.
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has upgraded hospitality company Indian Hotels from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’. The firm sees an upside potential of 21%, setting the target price at ₹640 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started