ICICI Securities upgrades ZEE, Sun TV to 'Buy' on expectations FMCG firms will spend more on advertising
ICICI Securities upgrades ratings for Sun TV Network and Zee TV to 'Buy', citing medium-term benefits from increased ad spending by FMCG companies. Target prices raised for both stocks.
Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities in its latest note has upgraded its rating for both Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment Enterprises from 'Add' to 'Buy' and also raised their target prices. The brokerage cites the expectation that these companies will benefit in the medium term as FMCG companies increase their ad spending.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started