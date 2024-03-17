ICICI Securities wants to delist. Why are mutual funds buying its shares?

When the swap ratio was first disclosed in June 2023, the spread between the listed bank and the broking entity was ₹21 a share. In such situations, buying the shares of ICICI Securities would have been justified, as the funds can lock in a risk-free rate of return by implementing "special situation strategies", said U.R. Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech and a former director of JP Morgan India. In other words, this means that the funds buy the target company - ICICI Securities in this case - and sell the acquiring company – ICICI Bank -to pocket the risk free spread of ₹21 without any tax implication for the fund.