ICICI Securities’ weak Q4 a worry for investors

In a post-earnings call, the management said focus on revenue diversification led to a fall in share of revenue from retail broking to 36.5% in Q4FY22 from 46.8% a year earlier. The company’s client addition has been slower than the industry’s due to its focus on improving the quality of channel mix. In Q4FY22, ICICI Securities added 618,000 clients, lower than 676,000 clients added in Q3FY22. In the near term, the management expects monthly client addition run-rate at around 200,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}