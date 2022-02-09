Investment platform ICICIdirect users faced issues when executing trades on Wednesday over "unprecedented network issue", according to multiple complaints on social media platforms.

The users had to see a message on ICICIdirect website that said, "Dear Customer, ICICIdirect.com will not be available till 9th Feb 2022 10:00 am. We regret the inconvenience caused."

After facing anger from investors on Twitter over issues and website not working, ICICIdirect tweeted: "Due to an unprecedented network issue, you may face intermittent issues while accessing your ICICIdirect account. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused."

The services were impacted till about 9.50 am as several users were unable to login. The issue was resolved before 10 am and full functionality was restored.

Later, the company tweeted that it has resolved the issue as the website and the app are working normally.

"ICICIdirect Markets app, website and mobile app is now live and all issues are resolved. Please do login to your ICICIdirect account. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," it had tweeted.

"Markets app, website and mobile app are now live and all issues are resolved. Please do login to your ICICIdirect account. All intraday products have been enabled for trading as well. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," it further said.

ICICIdirect, the leading retail broker and financial product distributor in the country, has over 50 lakh customers.

The online share trading platform offers a trading account for seamless and hassle free electronic trading. It offers more than 50 products and services including equity, mutual funds, derivatives, Futures and Options currency, commodity, ETF, insurance and IPOs.

Earlier in the day, a user tweeted "@ICICI_Direct still website is not working properly, watch list is not updating price, neither graphs are updating, quite pathetic for last two hours.

Another user tweeted "One of the most expensive brokers and yet down at a critical time. Failing to provide a better service to its customers.@ICICI_Direct."

