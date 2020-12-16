ICICIdirect launches zero brokerage plan

ICICI Securities (I-Sec), one of India’s largest brokerage house with approx. 5 million customers, has launched ‘ICICIdirect Neo’ – a zero brokerage plan. This plan is targeted at traders, offering unlimited trading with zero brokerage on all Futures trades and flat ₹20 per order for Margin and Options trades.

ICICIdirect Neo will offer the following features as follows:

> Instant liquidity, where customers get cash within 30 minutes of selling stocks as per their chosen plan

> Access to ICICIdirect’s research with over 300 companies under fundamental coverage

> Access to One-Click Portfolios - baskets of research curated theme-based (fundamental or technical or a combination of both) stocks or MFs

> Access to proprietary and third party trading tools to get the best out of any market situations

> Margin Trading Funding (MTF) at an interest rate of just 8.9% per annum, as per chosen plan

“We remain agile to customer feedback and the launch of ICICIdirect Neo is in response to the feedback we received from our trading customers. This plan, with zero brokerage on all Futures trades, and a flat Rs.20 per order brokerage on Margin and Options trades, is tailor-made for them and will aid in their quest for maximizing profits. It’s very strong proposition for the trading community who can enjoy the combination of low cost, robust platform, and strong analytics tools," says Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities.

ICICI Securities Limited (I-Sec) is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank Ltd. The company began its operation in May 1995.

