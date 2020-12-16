ICICIdirect launches zero brokerage plan

“We remain agile to customer feedback and the launch of ICICIdirect Neo is in response to the feedback we received from our trading customers. This plan, with zero brokerage on all Futures trades, and a flat Rs.20 per order brokerage on Margin and Options trades, is tailor-made for them and will aid in their quest for maximizing profits. It’s very strong proposition for the trading community who can enjoy the combination of low cost, robust platform, and strong analytics tools," says Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities.