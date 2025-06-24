Icon Facilitators IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO

Icon Facilitators IPO in focus today: The IPO of Icon Facilitators, which opened for bidding on Tuesday, June 24, saw muted investor interest, with the issue being subscribed only 0.38 times as of 02:00 p.m., according to exchange data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 0.52 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category also saw a 0.17 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion has not yet opened for bidding.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Icon Facilitators Fixtures issue details 1. Icon Facilitators IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 24, and will conclude on Thursday, June 26.

2. Icon Facilitators IPO Price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹85 and ₹91 per equity share.

3. Icon Facilitators IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹19 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 21 lakh shares.

4. Icon Facilitators IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹109,200 for retail investors.

5. Icon Facilitators IPO reservation: The IPO offers 1 lakh shares to QIB, 9.4 lakh shares were reserved for non-institutional buyers, and 9.46 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Icon Facilitators IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Friday, June 27. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Thursday, June 26, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Icon Facilitators IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, July 01.

8. Icon Facilitators IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Icon Facilitators IPO on Tuesday was 10, indicating that the stock is likely to list at 101 apiece, 11% higher than the upper band issue price of ₹91.

9. Icon Facilitators IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Khambatta Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Icon Facilitators IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Icon Facilitators IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited.

10. Icon Facilitators overview: Incorporated in 2002, Icon Facilitators Limited is a facilities management company offering integrated technical services across India. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including electrical system management, HVAC operations, water treatment, fire and safety equipment maintenance, and more.

The company offers integrated facilities management, covering soft services like housekeeping and pest control and hard services like HVAC, electrical management, fire safety, and building operations.