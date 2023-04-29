IDBI Bank declares dividend after 8 years, Q4 PAT jumps 64% to ₹1,133 cr2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Among major key highlights of fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2023 period in IDBI Bank would be sharp decline in gross NPA, strong growth in PAT, healthy upside in advances and deposits, and lastly dividend proposal.
IDBI Bank posted a net profit of ₹1,133 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, rising by a whopping 64% as against a profit of ₹691 crore a year ago same quarter. The lender recorded an all-time high net profit of ₹3,645 crore for the entire fiscal FY23. The bank also declared a dividend of ₹1 per share after 8 years.
