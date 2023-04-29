IDBI Bank posted a net profit of ₹1,133 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, rising by a whopping 64% as against a profit of ₹691 crore a year ago same quarter. The lender recorded an all-time high net profit of ₹3,645 crore for the entire fiscal FY23. The bank also declared a dividend of ₹1 per share after 8 years.

Sequentially, IDBI Bank's PAT climbed by 22% in Q4FY23, as against ₹927 crore recorded in December 2022 quarter.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 35% to ₹3,280 crore in Q4FY23, as against ₹2,420 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, NII is up by 12% from ₹2,925 crore registered in Q3FY23.

Net interest margins improved to 5.01% for Q4 as compared to 3.97% for Q4FY22, and 4.59% in Q3-FY23.

Furthermore, IDBI's provisions steeply picked up to ₹1,292 crore in Q4FY23 versus ₹823 crore in Q4 of FY22 and ₹1,124 crore in the preceding quarter. Provision Coverage ratio expanded to 97.94% in the quarter under review.

Gross NPA dipped drastically to 6.38% in Q4FY23 compared to 20.16% in Q4FY22 and 13.82% in Q3FY23. Net NPA even entered below the 1%, to 0.92% in the March 2023 quarter as compared to 1.36% in Q4 of FY22 and 1.08% in Q3FY23.

In terms of business growth, IDBI's CASA increased to ₹1,35,455 crore and its CASA ratio stood at 53.02% as on March 31, 2023. As on March 31, 2022, Total CASA and CASA ratio stood at ₹1,32,359 and 56.77% respectively.

Also, the bank's net advances grew by 19% YoY to ₹1,62,568 crore as on March 31, 2023, as against ₹1,36,955 as on March 31, 2022.

In FY23, IDBI Bank said, "has opened 42 new branches during FY 2023 after 5 years." For full-year FY23, PAT jumped 49% YoY to ₹3,645 crore which is at an all-time high, while NII climbed by 25% YoY to ₹11,431 crore.

On Saturday, IDBI's board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each.

IDBI said, "The Board proposed dividend of ₹1 per share, after 8 years, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting"

As of March 31, 2023, the bank's Tier 1 improved to 18.08% versus 16.68% by end of FY22 fiscal.

Similarly, CRAR improved to 20.44% (post proposed dividend) as on March 31, 2023 as against 19.06% as on March 31, 2022. The effect of proposed dividend has been reckoned in determining capital funds in the computation of capital adequacy ratios.

IDBI's Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) stood at ₹1,63,719 crore as on March 31, 2023 as against ₹1,54,559 crore as on March 31, 2022.

.