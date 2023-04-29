IDBI Bank declares dividend after 8 years, Q4 PAT jumps 64% to 1,133 cr

IDBI Bank posted a net profit of ₹1,133 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, rising by a whopping 64% as against a profit of ₹691 crore a year ago same quarter. The lender recorded an all-time high net profit of ₹3,645 crore for the entire fiscal FY23. The bank also declared a dividend of ₹1 per share after 8 years.

