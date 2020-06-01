MUMBAI: Shares of IDBI Bank surged nearly 20% on Monday as the lender reported a profit for January-March after a gap of 13 quarters.

At 1000am, the stock traded at ₹24.35 apiece, up 19.9% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 2.9% at 33,358.63.

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹135 crore for the quarter ended March compared to a loss of ₹4,918 crore in the same period last year.

It was in the September 2016 quarter that the lender last reported a profit.

For fiscal 2020, however, IDBI Bank reported a net loss of ₹12,887 crore compared with ₹15,116 crore loss in FY19.

As on March 31, the bank had made covid-19 related provisions of ₹247 crore against standard assets.

IDBI bank Ltd has said about 68% of its total loan book is under the three-month moratorium and it expects customers who had availed the moratorium to seek an extension.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 27.53% compared with 27.47% in the year-ago quarter and 28.72% as on December 31.

During the last fiscal, IDBI Bank raised capital of ₹745 crore through issue of Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds. The amount mobilised will be counted as part of tier 2 capital and enhance the bank's capital adequacy.

In September, the government had approved ₹9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which has a controlling stake in IDBI Bank, infused ₹4,743 crore while the government provided ₹4,557 crore as one-time recapitalisation.

