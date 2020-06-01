Subscribe
Home > Markets > Stock Markets > IDBI Bank jumps 20% on robust March quarter performance
IDBI Bank is now majority owned by Life Insurance Corporation of India

IDBI Bank jumps 20% on robust March quarter performance

1 min read . 11:11 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • It was in the September 2016 quarter that the lender last reported a profit. For fiscal 2020, IDBI Bank reported a net loss of 12,887 crore compared with 15,116 crore loss in FY19

MUMBAI: Shares of IDBI Bank surged nearly 20% on Monday as the lender reported a profit for January-March after a gap of 13 quarters.

At 1000am, the stock traded at 24.35 apiece, up 19.9% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 2.9% at 33,358.63.

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of 135 crore for the quarter ended March compared to a loss of 4,918 crore in the same period last year.

It was in the September 2016 quarter that the lender last reported a profit.

For fiscal 2020, however, IDBI Bank reported a net loss of 12,887 crore compared with 15,116 crore loss in FY19.

As on March 31, the bank had made covid-19 related provisions of 247 crore against standard assets.

IDBI bank Ltd has said about 68% of its total loan book is under the three-month moratorium and it expects customers who had availed the moratorium to seek an extension.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 27.53% compared with 27.47% in the year-ago quarter and 28.72% as on December 31.

During the last fiscal, IDBI Bank raised capital of 745 crore through issue of Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds. The amount mobilised will be counted as part of tier 2 capital and enhance the bank's capital adequacy.

In September, the government had approved 9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which has a controlling stake in IDBI Bank, infused 4,743 crore while the government provided 4,557 crore as one-time recapitalisation.

