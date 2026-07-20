IDBI Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit rises 5% YoY to ₹2,115 crore, NII up 10%

IDBI Bank announced its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026, on Monday. IDBI Bank share price fell over 1.11% to ₹86.05 apiece after the result announcement.

IDBI Bank Q1 results 2026 The private lender reported 5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, rising to ₹2,115 crore for the first quarter of FY27, driven by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and advances, while maintaining stable asset quality with an improvement in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) to 2.30%.

According to the company's release, the bank reported a net profit of ₹2,007 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income grew 10% YoY to ₹3,486 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹3,166 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The bank also recorded strong business growth, with total business rising 15% YoY to ₹5,84,725 crore. Total deposits increased 10% to ₹3,25,757 crore, while net advances jumped 22% to ₹2,58,968 crore, reflecting sustained momentum in credit growth.

More to come..