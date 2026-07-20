IDBI Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit rises 5% YoY to ₹2,115 crore, NII up 10%

IDBI Bank announced its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026, on Monday. IDBI Bank share price fell over 1.11% to ₹86.05 apiece after the result announcement.

IDBI Bank Q1 results 2026 The private lender reported 5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, rising to ₹2,115 crore for the first quarter of FY27, driven by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and advances, while maintaining stable asset quality with an improvement in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) to 2.30%.

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According to the company's release, the bank reported a net profit of ₹2,007 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income grew 10% YoY to ₹3,486 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹3,166 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The bank also recorded strong business growth, with total business rising 15% YoY to ₹5,84,725 crore. Total deposits increased 10% to ₹3,25,757 crore, while net advances jumped 22% to ₹2,58,968 crore, reflecting sustained momentum in credit growth.

More to come..

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.