IDBI Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 17% YoY to ₹2,007 crore; gross NPA falls to 2.93%

IDBI Bank Q1 Results: IDBI Bank on Monday, July 21, reported a decent 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit to ₹2,007 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the lender's profit was ₹1,719 crore.

Operating profit for the quarter under review rose over 13 per cent YoY to ₹2,354 crore from ₹2,075.5 crore.

The bank's total income for the quarter also rose over 13 per cent YoY to ₹8,458 crore compared to ₹7,471 crore in Q1FY25.

IDBI Bank's net interest income (NII) came at ₹3,166 crore in Q1FY26 against ₹3,233 crore in Q1FY25, while net interest margin (NIM) dropped 50 bps to 3.68 per cent from 4.18 per cent YoY.

Return on assets (ROA) improved by 18 bps to 2.01 per cent from 1.83 per cent YoY.

IDBI Bank asset quality According to the bank's exchange filing, IDBI Bank's gross NPA ratio improved to 2.93 per cent on June 30, 2025, from 3.87 per cent on June 30, 2024.

Net NPA ratio improved to 0.21 per cent as on June 30, 2025, as against 0.23 per cent as on June 30, 2024.

Provision coverage ratio slightly declined to 99.31 per cent from 99.34 per cent YoY.

IDBI Bank business growth The bank said its total deposits increased by 7 per cent year over year to ₹2,96,868 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared to ₹2,77,548 crore as of June 30, 2024.

CASA (current account savings account), a key metric for evaluating the proportion of low-cost deposits, stood at ₹1,32,553 crore as of June 30, 2025, against ₹1,34,810 crore YoY, while the CASA ratio stood at 44.65 per cent against 48.57 per cent YoY.

Net advances grew 9 per cent YoY to ₹2,11,907 crore against ₹1,94,026 crore YoY.

"The composition of corporate versus retail in gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as on June 30, 2025," said IDBI Bank.

