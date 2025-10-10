IDBI Bank declares date to announce Q2 results; update on LIC, GoI's divestment to be in focus

IDBI Bank announced on Friday, October 10, that its board will meet on Saturday, October 18, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter (Q2FY26) and the half-year ended September 30, 2025.

In an exchange filing during market hours on Friday, October 10, the bank said: "A meeting of the board of directors of IDBI Bank will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors."

In Q1FY26, IDBI Bank reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit to ₹2,007 crore. Net interest income (NII) in the first quarter of the current financial year was ₹3,166 crore against ₹3,233 crore in Q1FY25, while net interest margin (NIM) dropped 50 bps to 3.68 per cent from 4.18 per cent YoY.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank's share price rose over 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE in intraday trade on Friday.

The stock has gained approximately 22 per cent this year so far, reaching a 52-week high of ₹106.34 on June 30 after falling to a 52-week low of ₹65.89 on January 13.

Updates on LIC, GoI's divestment to be in focus Apart from the key numbers, all eyes will be on any potential update on the divestment plan by the Government of India (GOI).

According to reports, the government is preparing to invite financial bids for the bank.

Currently, the Union government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together hold about 95 per cent of IDBI Bank, out of which 60.72 per cent has been designated for sale as part of the ongoing disinvestment process.

Mit reported earlier, quoting sources, that the Centre is eyeing receipts of more than ₹45,000 crore from divestment in the financial year 2025-26, with the bulk of it expected from the strategic sale of IDBI Bank Ltd.

