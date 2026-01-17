IDBI Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 1.4% to ₹1 ,935 crore from last year; NII down 24% YoY

IDBI Bank Q3 results: IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 1.42% rise in standalone net profit to ₹1 ,935.45 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2025. The bank had earned a net profit of ₹1 ,908.27 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII) declined by 24% year-on-year to ₹3,209.5 crore in the December quarter, compared to ₹4,228.2 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) eased to 2.57% quarter-on-quarter, compared to 2.65% of the total advances recorded at the close of September 2025. Further, the net NPA saw a slight decline to 0.18% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, down from 0.21% at the end of September 2025.

Business Growth The bank reported in an exchange filing that total deposits rose to ₹3,07,858 crore by December 31, 2025, compared to ₹2,82,439 crore on December 31, 2024, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9%.

Additionally, the CASA amount reached ₹1,35,632 crore, with a CASA ratio of 44.06% as of December 31, 2025. In contrast, the figures for December 31, 2024, were ₹1,30,899 crore for total CASA and a CASA ratio of 46.35%.

As of December 31, 2025, net advances amounted to ₹2,38,786 crore, up from ₹2,06,807 crore on December 31, 2024, indicating a year-on-year growth of 15%.

The Provision Coverage Ratio, inclusive of technical write-offs, was at 99.33% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 99.47% on December 31, 2024.

In Q3-FY2026, return on equity (ROE) was recorded at 14.49%. The net interest margin (NIM) was reported at 3.52% in Q3-FY2026.

Significant Developments The bank announced in an exchange filing that it was honored as the ‘Best Private Sector Bank - Highest Throughput & Digital Adoption’ by M1 Xchange during the SAMAAH event for its outstanding contribution to the TReDS platform. Additionally, IDBI Bank received the ET BFSI Exceller 2025 Award for its excellence in Security and Fraud Risk Management.

On Friday, IDBI Bank shares closed flat on BSE at ₹104.55 apiece.