IDBI Bank Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹2,072 crore rises 25% year on year: announces dividend; share price rises 4%

Q4 Results: IDBI Bank Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹2,072 crore rises 25.2% year on year compared to ₹1,655.09 crore in the year ago quarter. It also announced dividend. IDBI Bank share price gained more than 4% during the intraday trades

IDBI Bank Q4 Results IDBI Bank reported consolidated net profit during the January-March 2025 quarter at ₹2,072 crore surged 25.2% year on year compared to ₹1,655.09 crore in the year ago quarter.

The IDBI Bank Interest Income at ₹6,982.97 crore during Q4 though was comparable to ₹6,994.70 crore in the year ago quarter, However other income helped drive net profits.

The IDBI Bank reported other income at ₹2,106.84 during the March 2025 quarter which was much higher than ₹961.25 crore earned by IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank net profit at the standalone level for Q4 at ₹2,051.18 crore also surged almost 26% compared to RS 1,628.46 crore in the year ago quarter

IDBI Bank dividend announcement

Besides considering and approving the consolidated results for quarter ending March 2025 and the financial year 2024-25, IDBI Bank Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 2.10 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The IDBI Bank said that the dividend on equity shares, will be paid or dispatched by the bank on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank.

IDBI Bank share price movement IDBI Bank Share price at opened at ₹80.51 on the BSE on Monday and at the time of opening, the IDBI Bank share price was only marginally higher compared to closing price of ₹80.46 at the end of the previous trading session. The IDBI Bank share price started gaining thereafter and after the declaration of Q4 result rose to intraday highs of ₹83.95 on the BSE, which meant gains of more than 4%

