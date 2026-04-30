IDBI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit falls 5.3% to ₹1,943 crore; NII rises 17% YoY

IDBI Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,943.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 5.3% from ₹2,051.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q4FY26 increased 17% to ₹3,851.5 crore from ₹3,290 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin (NIM) grew by 15 basis points (bps) YoY to 4.15%.
The lender’s pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter under review dropped 4.73% to ₹3,043.38 crore from ₹3,194.81 crore, YoY.
Asset quality of IDBI Bank improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) in the March quarter decreased 4.02% to ₹6,028.12 crore from ₹6,280.94 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA declined 10.67% to ₹379.90 crore from ₹425.28 crore.
Gross NPA (as a percent of gross advances) in Q4FY26 dropped by 25 bps to 2.32% from 2.57%, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while net NPA ratio fell by 3 bps to 0.15% from 0.18%, QoQ.
Total deposits of IDBI Bank increased by 12% YoY to ₹3,47,163 crore as on March 31, 2026 as against ₹3,10,212 crore as on March 31, 2025. CASA increased by 7% YoY to ₹1,54,816 crore from ₹1,44,398 crore, YoY. CASA ratio stood at 44.59% as against 46.55%, YoY.
IDBI Bank’s net advances grew by 16% YoY to ₹2,53,626 crore as on March 31, 2026 from ₹2,18,399 as on March 31, 2025. The composition of corporate versus retail in gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as on March 31, 2026.
CRAR improved to 26.65% as on March 31, 2026 as against 25.05%m, YoY. Tier 1 Capital improved to 25.56% as on March 31, 2026 as against 23.51% as on March 31, 2025.
At 2:15 PM, IDBI Bank share price was trading 1.19% lower at ₹75.86 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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