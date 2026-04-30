IDBI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit falls 5.3% to ₹1,943 crore; NII rises 17% YoY

IDBI Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,943.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 5.3% from ₹2,051.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q4FY26 increased 17% to ₹3,851.5 crore from ₹3,290 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin (NIM) grew by 15 basis points (bps) YoY to 4.15%.
The lender’s pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter under review dropped 4.73% to ₹3,043.38 crore from ₹3,194.81 crore, YoY.
Asset quality of IDBI Bank improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) in the March quarter decreased 4.02% to ₹6,028.12 crore from ₹6,280.94 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA declined 10.67% to ₹379.90 crore from ₹425.28 crore.
Gross NPA (as a percent of gross advances) in Q4FY26 dropped by 25 bps to 2.32% from 2.57%, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while net NPA ratio fell by 3 bps to 0.15% from 0.18%, QoQ.
Total deposits of IDBI Bank increased by 12% YoY to ₹3,47,163 crore as on March 31, 2026 as against ₹3,10,212 crore as on March 31, 2025. CASA increased by 7% YoY to ₹1,54,816 crore from ₹1,44,398 crore, YoY. CASA ratio stood at 44.59% as against 46.55%, YoY.
IDBI Bank’s net advances grew by 16% YoY to ₹2,53,626 crore as on March 31, 2026 from ₹2,18,399 as on March 31, 2025. The composition of corporate versus retail in gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as on March 31, 2026.
CRAR improved to 26.65% as on March 31, 2026 as against 25.05%m, YoY. Tier 1 Capital improved to 25.56% as on March 31, 2026 as against 23.51% as on March 31, 2025.
At 2:15 PM, IDBI Bank share price was trading 1.19% lower at ₹75.86 apiece on the BSE.