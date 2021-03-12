IDBI Bank rallies 17% after exit from PCA

The central bank on Wednesday, in a statement, said the performance of IDBI Bank, under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on 18 February, 2021, and it was observed that, as per published results for the quarter ended 31 December, the bank was not in breach of PCA parameters on regulatory capital, net non-performing assets and leverage ratio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}