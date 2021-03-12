Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IDBI Bank rallies 17% after exit from PCA

IDBI Bank rallies 17% after exit from PCA

Without RBI’s permission, IDBI Bank cannot receive money from UltraTech Cement or remit it to its Dubai branch. Photo: Mint
2 min read . 02:40 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • It has given a written commitment that it will comply with norms on minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help it meet these

MUMBAI: Shares of IDBI Bank surged 17.1% on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India took the bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.

At 02:00 pm, the stock traded at 41.80 apiece, up 9.3% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.6% at 50984.19.

At 02:00 pm, the stock traded at 41.80 apiece, up 9.3% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.6% at 50984.19.

The central bank on Wednesday, in a statement, said the performance of IDBI Bank, under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on 18 February, 2021, and it was observed that, as per published results for the quarter ended 31 December, the bank was not in breach of PCA parameters on regulatory capital, net non-performing assets and leverage ratio.

Under the PCA, the RBI closely monitors weak banks which slip below certain financial parameters such as capital ratios, asset quality and profitability. RBI had put IDBI Bank under PCA in May 2017.

In the October-December quarter, Life Insurance Corp-owned IDBI Bank's net NPAs eased to 1.94% from 5.25% a year ago, while provision coverage ratio improved to 97.08% from 92.41%.

The lender issued 371.81 million equity shares at Rs38.60 apiece each to eligible qualified institutional buyers in a QIP issue, aggregating to Rs1,435.18 crore. Its capital to risk weighted asset ratio (CRAR) improved to 14.77% from 12.56% a year ago.

The bank has given a written commitment that it will comply with norms on minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help it meet these.

Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that IDBI Bank be taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.

IDBI Bank offers a wide range of products from savings and current bank account to loans for retail and MSME customers or agri-loans to farmers.

