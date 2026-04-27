IDBI Bank sets board meeting for Q4 results 2026. Details here

IDBI Bank said on Monday, 27 April, that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, 30 April, to announce financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

“In terms of Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 3 1, 2026,” the bank said in an exchanged filing dated April 27.

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The announcement came during the market hours on Monday. IDBI Bank share price rose nearly 1.38% on NSE, touching an intraday high of ₹79.06 apiece.

IDBI Bank Q3 results 2026 highlights IDBI Bank reported a 1.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the December quarter at ₹1,935 crore, up from ₹1,908 crore in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit after tax declined sharply by 47% from ₹3,627 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

The bank’s interest income for the quarter stood at ₹7,073.55 crore, marking a 9% drop compared to ₹7,816 crore a year ago. It also saw a slight dip of 0.4% from ₹7,104 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

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IDBI Bank reported net interest income (NII)—the gap between interest earned and interest paid on deposits—of ₹3,209 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 24% year-on-year decline.

The bank’s total business reached ₹5,46,643 crore, reflecting a 12% YoY increase. Total deposits rose 9% YoY to ₹3,07,858 crore, while net advances grew 15% YoY to ₹2,38,786 crore.

IDBI Bank share price trend IDBI Bank share price has remained volatile in the near term amid weak market sentiments. The banking stock has gained 4.22% in a week and over 21% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has declined 25.54% in terms of year-to-date (YTD) and 4% in a year.

However, the banking stock has doubled investors' money by giving multibagger returns of over 124% in five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.