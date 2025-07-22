IDBI Bank share price inches higher after Q1 results. Should you buy?

IDBI Bank share price inched higher on Tuesday after the lender reported its Q1 results, with steady profit growth and improvement in asset quality. IDBI Bank shares gained as much as 1.07% to ₹98.30 apiece on the BSE.

IDBI Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,007 crore for the quarter ended June of FY26, registering a growth of 17% from ₹1,719 crore in the year-ago quarter. The banks’ operating profit in Q1FY26 increased 13% to ₹2,354 crore from ₹2,075.5 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Net interest income (NII) during the June quarter fell to ₹3,166 crore from ₹3,233 crore, YoY, while net interest margin (NIM) dropped 50 bps to 3.68% from 4.18% YoY.

Asset quality of the bank showed robust improvement as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.93% from 3.87%, while net NPAs ratio was at 0.21% versus 0.23%, YoY. The Provision Coverage Ratio remained high at 99.31%, providing a firm cushion against potential stress.

Total business expanded by 8% YoY to ₹5.08 lakh crore, with deposits growing 7% and net advances rising 9%.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said that IDBI Bank delivered a stable financial performance in Q1 FY26, reflecting steady earnings growth and continued improvement in asset quality.

She noted that the retail loans formed 70% of the total advances, indicating a conservative and granular lending strategy. The CASA ratio moderated to 44.65% from 48.57%, reflecting a shift toward higher-cost term deposits in a tighter liquidity environment.

“The bank's capital adequacy remained among the highest in the sector, with CRAR at 25.39% and Tier 1 capital at 23.71%, positioning it well for future growth. Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 2.01%, while Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 17.91%, reflecting improved operational efficiency,” Srivastava said.

IDBI Bank continues to reinforce its transformation journey with a strong balance sheet and improved profitability, she added.

IDBI Bank Share Price Performance IDBI Bank share price has gained 7% in one month and 13% in three months. The stock has rallied 22% in six months and risen 26% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. IDBI Bank share price has jumped 69% in two years and has delivered strong returns of 150% over the past five years.

At 10:20 AM, IDBI Bank share price was trading 0.15% lower at ₹97.10 apiece on the BSE.