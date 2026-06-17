Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price jumps 20% amid flurry of OFS by GoI-owned stocks

IDBI Bank shares rose nearly 20% as the government considers reviving its privatization. Options under review include reassessing previous bids from Fairfax Financial and Emirates NBD, which were rejected for not meeting the reserve price. A decision is expected soon to bolster non-tax revenue.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Jun 2026, 02:06 PM IST
IDBI Bank share price jumps 20% amid flurry of OFS by GoI-owned stocks
IDBI Bank share price jumps 20% amid flurry of OFS by GoI-owned stocks(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

IDBI Bank shares surged nearly 20% on Wednesday, 17 June, amid reports that the government is exploring options to revive the long-pending privatisation of the lender.

According to a news report, the Centre is evaluating ways to restart the disinvestment process, including the possibility of reconsidering bids submitted by Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD. The bids were earlier rejected after failing to meet the undisclosed reserve price, sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

Advertisement

The report said the bids remain "alive" and the government is examining legal provisions under the tendering framework that could allow acceptance of offers below the reserve price under certain circumstances.

While the reserve price has not been made public, a decision is expected soon as the government looks to strengthen its non-tax revenue collections. A senior government official cited by The Economic Times said all options remain under consideration, noting that the privatisation process was never formally scrapped despite the financial bids falling short of expectations.

As part of the sale process, the successful bidder will be required to undergo a final assessment by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure compliance with the regulator's 'fit and proper' criteria. The transaction will also require approvals from relevant statutory and regulatory authorities, including the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Advertisement

In addition, the winning bidder will have to make an open offer to minority shareholders in accordance with applicable takeover regulations.

Also Read | Yes Bank share price jumps over 6% to hit 52-week high. Do you own?

More stake sales on the horizon

The Government of India will sell up to a 5% stake in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) through an Offer for Sale (OFS), according to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The OFS will open for non-retail investors on 16 June, while retail investors and eligible employees will be able to participate on 17 June.

The stake sale forms part of the Centre's broader disinvestment and asset monetisation strategy aimed at enhancing public shareholding in central public sector enterprises and generating additional revenue for the exchequer.

The government is also pursuing several other key divestment initiatives. These include the proposed strategic sale of IDBI Bank, which remains under consideration, and a potential future stake dilution in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to comply with minimum public shareholding norms and expand investor participation in the insurer.

Advertisement

Also Read | Utkal Specialty shares make muted debut, lists at ₹66, same as issue price

IDBI Bank share price today

IDBI Bank share price today opened at an intraday low of 77.22 apiece on the BSE, and the stock touched an intraday high of 92.44 per share.

According to Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, IDBI Bank had been consolidating within the 74.49–68.20 range since 8 April before breaking out of this zone today, supported by a sharp surge in volumes. The breakout is supported by improving momentum indicators, with the RSI rising sharply, signalling renewed bullish strength.

“The ADX indicator also paints a positive picture, as the DI+ line has widened and remains well above the DI-, reflecting strong bullish dominance. Additionally, the MACD has moved above the zero line with rising green histogram bars, indicating strengthening momentum. While some profit booking after the sharp rise cannot be ruled out, the uptrend is likely to remain intact as long as the stock sustains above 80,” said Shah.

Advertisement

Also Read | GIC OFS for non-retail investors opens today: Issue size, price, discount

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

IDBI BankPrivatisationStake SaleDisinvestment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIDBI Bank share price jumps 20% amid flurry of OFS by GoI-owned stocks
Advertisement
Read Next Story