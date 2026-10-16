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The curious case of IDBI Bank's winner Wednesdays

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read16 Oct 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Of IDBI Bank's ten largest single-day price spikes over the past year, half or five of them happened on a Wednesday.
Of IDBI Bank's ten largest single-day price spikes over the past year, half or five of them happened on a Wednesday.(REUTERS)
Summary

Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have delivered their strongest average returns on Wednesdays, fuelled by hopes of a breakthrough in its long-awaited privatization. But what explains this curious pattern?

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There’s something about Wednesdays for IDBI Bank investors. Over the past year, the lender’s shares have delivered their strongest average returns midweek, only to lose ground the following day.

There’s something about Wednesdays for IDBI Bank investors. Over the past year, the lender’s shares have delivered their strongest average returns midweek, only to lose ground the following day.

A Mint analysis of market data reveals a curious pattern, seemingly driven by investors betting on a breakthrough in the bank’s long-awaited privatization at the Union cabinet’s meetings that are typically held on Wednesdays.

A Mint analysis of market data reveals a curious pattern, seemingly driven by investors betting on a breakthrough in the bank’s long-awaited privatization at the Union cabinet’s meetings that are typically held on Wednesdays.

Also Read | IDBI Bank deal signals shift in India's banking ownership landscape

The stock generated an average return of 1.08% on Wednesdays over the last one year, shows the analysis. And Thursdays saw an average return of negative 0.8%, implying traders booked profits in the very next session.

After Wednesday, Fridays brought the highest average return of 0.7%; followed by Tuesdays, where the average return was 0.14%. The lowest average was at negative 0.9% recorded on Mondays.

Also Read | CSB Bank merger with IDBI Bank likely after Fairfax deal

The Wednesday cheer anomaly becomes even more evident seeing the stock’s biggest single-day gains. Of IDBI Bank's ten largest single-day price spikes over the past year, half or five of them happened on a Wednesday.

The single largest one-day gain occurred on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, when the bank's shares surged 17% at market close.

“Wednesday has recorded higher average trading volume than most other weekdays, but this appears to be driven by a few event-led spikes, rather than a consistent weekday effect," said Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking. "Over the last year, Wednesday’s average volume was around 22.28 million shares against an overall average of 17.82 million, approximately 25% higher.”

Also Read | Govt sought ₹70k cr from IDBI Bank stake sale, bids fell short of expectations

However, excluding the two exceptional sessions on 17 June and 14 October, Wednesday’s average falls to around 15.3 million shares, below the overall average. And excluding these two spike sessions, the average returns for the day go down to 0.59%.

This indicates trading activity is linked more closely to major announcements and sharp price movements than to a particular day of the week, Tailor added.

This Wednesday, 14 October, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, held by the government and Life Insurance Corp, to Canada Inc., the parent entity of Fairfax Financial Holdings, for 52,878 crore. The stock closed 8.98% higher on 14 October on expectation of a government announcement, which came late evening.

The transaction will trim government’s direct holding to 15% and LIC’s stake to 19%, leaving them with a combined minority shareholding of 34%. The move is part of government’s broader strategy to pare its investments in non-core assets and financial institutions that have previously received bailout support.

And not surprisingly as per the trend, 15 October, a Thursday, saw a sharp decline. Profit booking battered the stock, and it ended 8.1% lower at 83.07 on the National Stock Exchange, erasing almost all the gains of the previous session.

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Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsThe curious case of IDBI Bank's winner Wednesdays

The curious case of IDBI Bank's winner Wednesdays

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read16 Oct 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Of IDBI Bank's ten largest single-day price spikes over the past year, half or five of them happened on a Wednesday.
Of IDBI Bank's ten largest single-day price spikes over the past year, half or five of them happened on a Wednesday.(REUTERS)
Summary

Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have delivered their strongest average returns on Wednesdays, fuelled by hopes of a breakthrough in its long-awaited privatization. But what explains this curious pattern?

Gift this article

There’s something about Wednesdays for IDBI Bank investors. Over the past year, the lender’s shares have delivered their strongest average returns midweek, only to lose ground the following day.

There’s something about Wednesdays for IDBI Bank investors. Over the past year, the lender’s shares have delivered their strongest average returns midweek, only to lose ground the following day.

A Mint analysis of market data reveals a curious pattern, seemingly driven by investors betting on a breakthrough in the bank’s long-awaited privatization at the Union cabinet’s meetings that are typically held on Wednesdays.

A Mint analysis of market data reveals a curious pattern, seemingly driven by investors betting on a breakthrough in the bank’s long-awaited privatization at the Union cabinet’s meetings that are typically held on Wednesdays.

Also Read | IDBI Bank deal signals shift in India's banking ownership landscape

The stock generated an average return of 1.08% on Wednesdays over the last one year, shows the analysis. And Thursdays saw an average return of negative 0.8%, implying traders booked profits in the very next session.

After Wednesday, Fridays brought the highest average return of 0.7%; followed by Tuesdays, where the average return was 0.14%. The lowest average was at negative 0.9% recorded on Mondays.

Also Read | CSB Bank merger with IDBI Bank likely after Fairfax deal

The Wednesday cheer anomaly becomes even more evident seeing the stock’s biggest single-day gains. Of IDBI Bank's ten largest single-day price spikes over the past year, half or five of them happened on a Wednesday.

The single largest one-day gain occurred on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, when the bank's shares surged 17% at market close.

“Wednesday has recorded higher average trading volume than most other weekdays, but this appears to be driven by a few event-led spikes, rather than a consistent weekday effect," said Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking. "Over the last year, Wednesday’s average volume was around 22.28 million shares against an overall average of 17.82 million, approximately 25% higher.”

Also Read | Govt sought ₹70k cr from IDBI Bank stake sale, bids fell short of expectations

However, excluding the two exceptional sessions on 17 June and 14 October, Wednesday’s average falls to around 15.3 million shares, below the overall average. And excluding these two spike sessions, the average returns for the day go down to 0.59%.

This indicates trading activity is linked more closely to major announcements and sharp price movements than to a particular day of the week, Tailor added.

This Wednesday, 14 October, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, held by the government and Life Insurance Corp, to Canada Inc., the parent entity of Fairfax Financial Holdings, for 52,878 crore. The stock closed 8.98% higher on 14 October on expectation of a government announcement, which came late evening.

The transaction will trim government’s direct holding to 15% and LIC’s stake to 19%, leaving them with a combined minority shareholding of 34%. The move is part of government’s broader strategy to pare its investments in non-core assets and financial institutions that have previously received bailout support.

And not surprisingly as per the trend, 15 October, a Thursday, saw a sharp decline. Profit booking battered the stock, and it ended 8.1% lower at 83.07 on the National Stock Exchange, erasing almost all the gains of the previous session.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsThe curious case of IDBI Bank's winner Wednesdays
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