IDBI Bank shares in focus: LIC-backed lender’s board to meet on THIS date to declare Q4 result, dividend

IDBI Bank share price declined 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, April 23, even as the LIC-backed lender announced that its board of directors will meet next Monday to consider and approve the March quarter (Q4FY25) results and a possible dividend for FY25. IDBI Bank share price opened at ₹85.79 against its previous close of ₹85.59 and declined 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹83.02. Around 11:45 AM, IDBI Bank share price traded 2.11 per cent lower at ₹83.78.

IDBI Bank's board meeting scheduled for April 28 Through an exchange filing during market hours on Wednesday, April 23, IDBI Bank said its board of directors will meet on Monday, April 28, 2025, to consider and approve its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. The board may also recommend a dividend for the last financial year.

IDBI Bank had reported a healthy set of numbers for the December quarter of the last financial year.

The bank had reported a nearly 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit to ₹1,908.27 crore for the December quarter of the last financial year (Q3FY25). Its operating profit, which is profit before provisions and contingencies, rose 20.43 per cent YoY to ₹2,801.92 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹2,326.55 crore in the same quarter last year.

IDBI Bank shareholding pattern The March quarter shareholding pattern data reveal that promoters cumulatively held 10,18,39,74,842 shares, or a 94.71 per cent stake, in the company. Among them, the President of India held 4,88,98,71,903 shares, equivalent to a 45.48 per cent stake in the lender, while the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 5,29,41,02,939 shares, or a 49.24 per cent stake.

IDBI Bank share price trend IDBI Bank shares look set to snap their eight-day winning streak on Wednesday. Over the last eight sessions, the stock has jumped 16.5 per cent, while its gain for the month of April up to the 22nd stands at slightly over 10 per cent. IDBI Bank shares gained 12 per cent in March.

The stock has been down by about 0.5 per cent over the past year, from April 22, 2024, to April 22, 2025. It hit a 52-week high of ₹107.98 on July 29 last year and a 52-week low of ₹65.89 on January 13 this year.

