IDBI Bank shares surge 13% today in a weak market - Q2 results expectations, share price trend

IDBI Bank shares surged as much as 13% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 14 October, defying weak stock market sentiment. IDBI Bank share price opened at ₹84.32 against its previous close of ₹82.92 and jumped as much as 12.90% to an intraday high of ₹93.62, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex declined by about 0.20% in morning trade.

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Why is IDBI Bank share price rising? Banking stocks have been rising after it announced on 12 October that its board will meet on 17 October to consider and approve its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026.

Meanwhile, the stock is seeing strong buying interest, with a sharp surge in volume. On Wednesday, the stock's trading volume jumped more than 8-fold.

IDBI Bank Q2 results expectations According to experts, IDBI Bank's Q2FY27 results are expected to be healthy. On 3 October, the bank said its total business during Q2FY27 rose by 18% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6.3 lakh crore, while net advances rose by 18% YoY to ₹2.7 lakh crore. Total deposits for the quarter stood at ₹3.6 lakh crore, rising 17% YoY, while CASA deposits increased by 12% YoY to ₹1.6 lakh crore.

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To recall, IDBI Bank's Q1FY27 net profit rose by 9% QoQ and 5% YoY to ₹2,115 crore. The bank saw net interest income (NII) grow 10% YoY to ₹3,486 crore.

Total business increased 15% YoY to ₹5,84,725 crore, while net deposits rose by 10% YoY to ₹3,25,757 crore in Q1FY27. Net advances also grew by 22% YoY to ₹2,58,968 crore.

IDBI Bank share price trend IDBI Bank's share price is up 22% over the last 6 months, compared with a 5% drop in the equity benchmark Sensex. However, year to date, the stock is down 13%, while the Sensex has lost 14%.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹118.45 on 5 January after hitting a 52-week low of ₹61.05 on 30 March this year.

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