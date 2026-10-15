IDBI Bank stake sale: How ₹52,877 crore Fairfax deal will impact LIC, IDBI share price today?

IDBI Bank stake sale: IDBI Bank and LIC share price will remain in focus on Thursday, 15 October, after the government's decision to sell 60.72% stake in the bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

IDBI Bank stake sale details The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings, founded by Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, for ₹52,877 crore. The deal is set to rank among the largest foreign investments in India’s banking sector.

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The proposed transaction includes the government’s 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) 30.24% holding. Upon completion of the sale, the government is expected to retain a 15% stake in the lender, while LIC will hold 19%, taking their combined shareholding to 34%.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the strategic partnership would enable fresh capital to flow into IDBI Bank while opening up growth opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Fairfax has a significant investment presence in India through Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, which reported assets worth $3.8 billion as of June 30, 2026. Its other investments in the country include non-banking financial services firm IIFL Capital and online brokerage platform 5paisa.

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The proposed deal comes amid mounting pressure on government finances due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, while subdued foreign capital inflows have weighed on the Indian rupee.

IDBI Bank stake sale impact on LIC and IDBI Bank share price According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the Fairfax deal involving IDBI Bank is likely to have a mixed short-term and positive long-term impact on IDBI Bank and LIC shares.

Srivastava further explained that for IDBI Bank, the transaction represents a significant ownership change that could improve operational efficiency, corporate governance, capital allocation and long-term business growth. However, the immediate share-price reaction may remain volatile because the stock had already rallied approximately 9% on 14 October 2026.

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“With the previous closing price around ₹90.44, significantly above the agreed acquisition price of ₹81, investors may book profits or reassess the stock’s near-term valuation. The acquisition price should not be considered a guaranteed floor for market trading, and the formal open-offer terms will be an important factor for minority shareholders,” she said.

For LIC share price, Srivastava added that the transaction offers an opportunity to unlock value from its investment and reduce its exposure to IDBI Bank.

“LIC’s stake is expected to decline from 49.24% to 19%, generating cash proceeds from the sale of its shares. However, the actual financial benefit will depend on the original investment cost, accounting treatment and value of its remaining holding. Consequently, LIC shares may receive some positive sentiment, although the impact is likely to be less direct than for IDBI Bank. Overall, the deal is strategically positive for IDBI Bank, but short-term profit-booking remains possible, while LIC’s share-price response will depend on broader market sentiment and the perceived value of the transaction,” she added.

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Also Read | IDBI Bank deal signals shift in India's banking ownership landscape

Meanwhile, Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, believes that for LIC, reducing its substantial exposure to the bank and relinquishing nominee board control will help de-risk its investment portfolio. The proceeds from the transaction could strengthen LIC’s solvency margins and improve investment yields, supporting its long-term financial position.

“Overall, the development is positive for both stocks, although the extent of the market’s reaction will depend on the transaction’s execution and the final financial impact,” Gupta added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.