IDBI Bank to declare Q3 results 2026 in this date. Details here

The board of directors of IDBI Bank is scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 17, 2026 to consider and approve Q3 results, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

IDBI Bank share price today was trading flat, the stock opened at ₹103.15 apiece on the BSE. IDBI Bank share price today touched an intraday high of ₹104.45, and an intraday low of ₹101.

IDBI Bank announced in October that its standalone net profit for the September quarter almost doubled to ₹3,627 crore, which includes profits from its investment sale in NSDL. The LIC-controlled bank had recorded a profit of ₹1,836 crore during the July-September period of 2024-25.

The bank had offered more than 2.22 crore equity shares, representing an 11.11% stake in National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), in its IPO at a price of ₹799.87 per share, resulting in a net gain of ₹1,698.96 crore, according to a filing with the BSE.

The bank reported a 17% increase in operating profit in the second quarter of the fiscal year, amounting to ₹3,523 crore compared to ₹3,006 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income reached ₹3,285 crore during the July-September period of FY26, down from ₹3,875 crore a year prior.

Its total business amounted to ₹5,33,730 crore, reflecting an annual growth rate of 12 percent.

IDBI Bank also stated that its Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.65% as of September 30, 2025, down from 3.68 percent a year earlier. The Net NPA ratio was recorded at 0.21%, compared to 0.20% in September 2024.

Additionally, the bank reported that its total deposits surpassed the ₹3 lakh crore threshold as of September 30, 2025.

Technical Views Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that IDBI Bank has delivered a decisive breakout from an exceptionally long 722-week VCP structure, with the right side itself forming a 74-week VCP, creating a rare and powerful fractal setup.

According to Jain, the breakout near 105 came with volumes nearly eight times the 50-week average, clearly confirming strong institutional participation. Price had been resting on rising weekly and monthly 10 and 20 EMAs, which acted as a textbook launchpad for the move.

Further, Anshul explained that the structure signals a transition into a secular bull phase rather than a tactical rally. Post-breakout, the stock carries an initial upside potential toward 140, and if momentum sustains, a further extension toward 170 appears highly likely. Risk–reward remains favourable as long as price holds above the breakout zone, with any pullback toward rising averages expected to attract demand rather than supply.

