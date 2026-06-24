Is IDBI Bank stock undervalued? It all hinges on the government’s potential stake sale.

To determine whether IDBI Bank stock is undervalued, the most important thing is to know whether it’s a private sector or public sector bank.
As readers are well aware, public sector banks in India tend to command lower price-to-earnings (PE) and price-to-book (PB) multiples than their private sector peers.
Though IDBI Bank is effectively government-controlled, it’s classified as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes because Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) became its controlling shareholder in 2019.
As of 2026:
- The government of India holds about 45.48%
- LIC holds about 49.24%
- Public shareholders hold about 5.3% because LIC, not the government, is the largest shareholder. IDBI Bank is categorized as a private sector bank by the Reserve Bank of India.
IDBI Bank's valuations compared
If IDBI Bank is considered a private sector bank, its numbers make for an interesting comparison.
The stock trades at PE and PB multiples that are lower than those of most large private sector banks. In fact, its PE multiple is somewhere between those of private sector and public sector banks.