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Is IDBI Bank stock undervalued? It all hinges on the government’s potential stake sale.

Equitymaster
2 min read24 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Though IDBI Bank is effectively government-controlled, it’s classified as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes LIC became its controlling shareholder in 2019. Photo: Mint
Though IDBI Bank is effectively government-controlled, it’s classified as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes LIC became its controlling shareholder in 2019. Photo: Mint
Summary

While the bank is classified as private on paper, it still trades at heavily discounted public-sector multiples. But if the government pulls off its long-awaited divestment, a sharp re-rating could finally be unlocked.

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To determine whether IDBI Bank stock is undervalued, the most important thing is to know whether it’s a private sector or public sector bank.

To determine whether IDBI Bank stock is undervalued, the most important thing is to know whether it’s a private sector or public sector bank.

As readers are well aware, public sector banks in India tend to command lower price-to-earnings (PE) and price-to-book (PB) multiples than their private sector peers.

As readers are well aware, public sector banks in India tend to command lower price-to-earnings (PE) and price-to-book (PB) multiples than their private sector peers.

Though IDBI Bank is effectively government-controlled, it’s classified as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes because Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) became its controlling shareholder in 2019.

As of 2026:

  • The government of India holds about 45.48%
  • LIC holds about 49.24%
  • Public shareholders hold about 5.3% because LIC, not the government, is the largest shareholder. IDBI Bank is categorized as a private sector bank by the Reserve Bank of India.

IDBI Bank's valuations compared

If IDBI Bank is considered a private sector bank, its numbers make for an interesting comparison.

The stock trades at PE and PB multiples that are lower than those of most large private sector banks. In fact, its PE multiple is somewhere between those of private sector and public sector banks.

IDBI Bank stock trades at much higher multiples than some public sector banks such as Canara Bank, PNB and Bank of Baroda, but similar to those of Indian Bank.

This is what makes the bank’s valuations interesting. While it’s a private sector bank on paper, it trades closer to public sector valuations. Moving ahead, its valuations could expand if the government sells its stake in the bank.

Also Read | Kirloskar Oil Engines dents Cummins' genset dominance

Re-rating catalyst

The government (45.48%) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (49.24%) are jointly looking to sell a 60.7% stake in the bank and transfer management control. Bids were reportedly received in February from entities such as Fairfax Financial, Emirates NBD, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. In March, reports emerged that the government had rejected these bids as they were below its expected valuation, causing the stock to fall sharply. However, it revived the sale process in April and began reassessing valuation and transaction terms.

Recently, media reports said the divestment remains on track and could be completed during FY27, although the final timeline depends on valuations, negotiations, and regulatory approvals.

Should the divestment take place in FY27, there is a chance that the bank could be awarded higher multiples, closer to those of private sector banks.

Also Read | Can better realizations revive sentiment towards cement stocks?

Should you consider investing?

IDBI Bank is not a classic long-term banking investment based on franchise strength alone. It’s more of a special-situation stock linked to privatization.

If you believe the government will complete the sale and are comfortable with event-related risk, it may be worth adding the stock to your watchlist. But if you want a bank driven primarily by business growth rather than a divestment catalyst, you need to look at fundamentals more closely.

Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

Also Read | For Tata Capital, narrowing profitability gap with Bajaj Finance is a tough task
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Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIs IDBI Bank stock undervalued? It all hinges on the government’s potential stake sale.

Is IDBI Bank stock undervalued? It all hinges on the government’s potential stake sale.

Equitymaster
2 min read24 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Though IDBI Bank is effectively government-controlled, it’s classified as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes LIC became its controlling shareholder in 2019. Photo: Mint
Though IDBI Bank is effectively government-controlled, it’s classified as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes LIC became its controlling shareholder in 2019. Photo: Mint
Summary

While the bank is classified as private on paper, it still trades at heavily discounted public-sector multiples. But if the government pulls off its long-awaited divestment, a sharp re-rating could finally be unlocked.

Gift this article

To determine whether IDBI Bank stock is undervalued, the most important thing is to know whether it’s a private sector or public sector bank.

To determine whether IDBI Bank stock is undervalued, the most important thing is to know whether it’s a private sector or public sector bank.

As readers are well aware, public sector banks in India tend to command lower price-to-earnings (PE) and price-to-book (PB) multiples than their private sector peers.

As readers are well aware, public sector banks in India tend to command lower price-to-earnings (PE) and price-to-book (PB) multiples than their private sector peers.

Though IDBI Bank is effectively government-controlled, it’s classified as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes because Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) became its controlling shareholder in 2019.

As of 2026:

  • The government of India holds about 45.48%
  • LIC holds about 49.24%
  • Public shareholders hold about 5.3% because LIC, not the government, is the largest shareholder. IDBI Bank is categorized as a private sector bank by the Reserve Bank of India.

IDBI Bank's valuations compared

If IDBI Bank is considered a private sector bank, its numbers make for an interesting comparison.

The stock trades at PE and PB multiples that are lower than those of most large private sector banks. In fact, its PE multiple is somewhere between those of private sector and public sector banks.

IDBI Bank stock trades at much higher multiples than some public sector banks such as Canara Bank, PNB and Bank of Baroda, but similar to those of Indian Bank.

This is what makes the bank’s valuations interesting. While it’s a private sector bank on paper, it trades closer to public sector valuations. Moving ahead, its valuations could expand if the government sells its stake in the bank.

Also Read | Kirloskar Oil Engines dents Cummins' genset dominance

Re-rating catalyst

The government (45.48%) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (49.24%) are jointly looking to sell a 60.7% stake in the bank and transfer management control. Bids were reportedly received in February from entities such as Fairfax Financial, Emirates NBD, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. In March, reports emerged that the government had rejected these bids as they were below its expected valuation, causing the stock to fall sharply. However, it revived the sale process in April and began reassessing valuation and transaction terms.

Recently, media reports said the divestment remains on track and could be completed during FY27, although the final timeline depends on valuations, negotiations, and regulatory approvals.

Should the divestment take place in FY27, there is a chance that the bank could be awarded higher multiples, closer to those of private sector banks.

Also Read | Can better realizations revive sentiment towards cement stocks?

Should you consider investing?

IDBI Bank is not a classic long-term banking investment based on franchise strength alone. It’s more of a special-situation stock linked to privatization.

If you believe the government will complete the sale and are comfortable with event-related risk, it may be worth adding the stock to your watchlist. But if you want a bank driven primarily by business growth rather than a divestment catalyst, you need to look at fundamentals more closely.

Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

Also Read | For Tata Capital, narrowing profitability gap with Bajaj Finance is a tough task
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIs IDBI Bank stock undervalued? It all hinges on the government’s potential stake sale.
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