ideaForge Q1 Results: Drone-maker posts ₹23.5 crore net loss, revenue tanks 85%YoY. Details here

ideaForge Q1 results: The drone-making company ideaForge announced the results for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, 22 July 2025. The company reported a ₹23.5 crore net loss in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.1 crore net profit in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company's revenue from operations dropped by 85.1% to ₹12.7 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, compared to ₹86.2 crore in the same period a year ago.
ideaForge shares closed 0.73% lower at ₹544.45 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹548.45 at the previous market close. The company announced its first-quarter results after stock market operating hours on 22 July 2025.
According to BSE data, the drone company's shares hit their 52-week high at ₹864 on 29 July 2025, while the 52-week low was at ₹301 on 7 April 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹2,352.27 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.
ideaForge shares have lost 58.15% since it was listed on the Indian stock market in July 2023. The stock is also down 33.50% in the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 13.19% in 2025, and are currently trading 3.71% lower on the Indian bourses.
