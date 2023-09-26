ideaForge share: Drone stock hits new low, dips 30% in three month after dream debut. Experts see more correction2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:06 PM IST
ideaForge shares listed around ₹1300 in July 2023, delivering more than 100% return to allottees against the issue price of ₹638 to ₹672 per equity share
ideaForge share: The initial public offering (IPO) of ideaForge Technologies Limited were launched in last week of June 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹638 to ₹672 per equity share. The public issue received strong response from investors and it listed at whopping listing premium on BSE and NSE in July 2023.
