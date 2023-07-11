IdeaForge share price falls 18% as profit-booking follows bumper listing. Is this an opportunity to buy?2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST
ideaForge share price has fallen around 18% after a bumper listing, making it attractive for bargain hunters, say stock market experts
ideaForge share price has been under sell off stress this week after bumper listing on Friday. ideaForge share price today opened with downside gap and went on to hit life-time low of ₹1114.45 apiece in NSE, logging around 18 per cent loss from its life-time high of ₹1343.95 apiece. So, after bumper listing on Friday, this drone maker company's share price has fallen around 18 per cent that may attract bargain hunters of Indian stock market.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×