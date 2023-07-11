After robust listing on Dalal Street, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart had advised lucky allottees to book listing profit and exit citing, "While there is no doubt that this was a great opportunity for investors, and it has delivered some surprising returns, we would recommend that investors should book profits and exit their positions. This is because after listing the stock is already trading at a significant premium to its issue price. Additionally, there are some business-related risks associated with the company, so it is better to lock in these gains now rather than take the risk of carrying them forward."