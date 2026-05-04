This drone maker stock rallies 17% to 52-week high on strong Q4 results. Do you own?

Drone maker ideaForge Technologies shares skyrocketed over 17% to hit a 52-week high of ₹712.65 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The stock opened at ₹710 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹609.20 on Thursday last week.

ideaForge Technologies Q4 results 2026 snapshot The drone maker reported a net profit of ₹60 crore for the quarter, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹26 crore in the same period last year.

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ideaForge’s EBITDA also came in positive at ₹62 crore, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹22 crore a year ago.

Quarterly revenue surged sevenfold to ₹141 crore from ₹20 crore last year. On a sequential basis as well, the company’s topline expanded more than four times, reflecting strong execution during the period.

Margins improved significantly, supported by a steep reduction in material costs, which declined to 11% of revenue from 67% a year ago and 51% in the previous quarter.

By the end of the March quarter, the Defence segment contributed 86% of ideaForge’s revenue, while the Civil segment accounted for the remaining 14%.

The quarter proved important for ideaForge’s international footprint, as it received its first purchase order in the United States from the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Police Department for the deployment of its drones to ensure student safety across a school district in Texas, the company said.

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“FY26 has been a turnaround year for ideaForge, and Q4 has started to crystallise what we set out to build. Our order execution in Q4 was in line with what we indicated in the last quarter, achieving our highest quarterly revenue ever, despite the major supply chain crisis owing to the recent geopolitical events. Q4 & FY26 also mark a turnaround towards profitable growth – as indicated earlier, we closed Q4 with positive PAT and FY26 with positive EBITDA and have demonstrated that scale and financial discipline can go hand in hand," said Ankit Mehta, Co- Founder and CEO of ideaForge Technology.

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ideaForge share price trend The drone maker's stock has delivered significant returns despite weak market sentiments. The stock has given over 29% gains in a week and 78.51% in a month.

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Furthermore, ideaForge's share price has delivered 52.38% returns year-to-date (YTD) and 86% over a year, outperforming broader markets.

ideaForge stock, which listed in July 2023, hit a 52-week low of ₹355.05 on 7 May 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.