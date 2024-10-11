Done Stock Ideaforge Technology rises 2.5%: Goldman Sachs funds sells 6.5 lakh shares ; Citigroup buys 6.65 lakh shares

  • Stock Market Today: Done stock Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price gained 2.5% in the morning trades on Friday. Bulk deal data from NSE showed Goldman Sachs funds selling 6,49,507 where as Citigroup was buyer of 6,65,187 shares

Ujjval Jauhari
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Trade Now
Ideaforge Technology share price rises 2.5%: Goldman Sachs fund sells shares, Citigroup buys in bulk deal
Ideaforge Technology share price rises 2.5%: Goldman Sachs fund sells shares, Citigroup buys in bulk deal(iStock)

Stock Market Today: Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price gained 2.5% in the morning trades on Friday. Bulk deal data from NSE showed Goldman Sachs funds selling 6,49,507 shares where as Citigroup was buyer of 6,65,187 shares

Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price opened at 680.05 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than the previous close of 676.45 . The Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price there after gained further to 693 levels.

The Bulk deals data from NSE showed that Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity portfolio having sold 6,49,507 Ideaforge Technology shares on Thursday 10 October.. Goldman Sachs fund  average price of buying Ideaforge Technology shares was indicated at 657.67. The same meant that  The value amounts almost close to 4.3 Crore

However in a separate bulk deal Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd has bough 6,65,187 shares showed the NSE Bulk deal data. The Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought Ideaforge Technology shares at an average price of 656. The deal value thereby comes at close to 4.4 Crore that Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius invested in buying  Ideaforge Technology shares.

 

(more to come)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDone Stock Ideaforge Technology rises 2.5%: Goldman Sachs funds sells 6.5 lakh shares ; Citigroup buys 6.65 lakh shares

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

205.00
10:28 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.25 (9.19%)

Tata Steel share price

162.00
10:28 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.35 (1.47%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

132.05
10:28 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.65 (2.05%)

Axis Bank share price

1,181.00
10:28 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-2.75 (-0.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

45,550.55
10:23 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1415.25 (3.21%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

865.90
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
23.85 (2.83%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,080.95
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
140.45 (2.36%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,824.60
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
14.6 (0.81%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,572.30
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-209.05 (-5.53%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,082.65
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-36.75 (-3.28%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,157.95
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-25.85 (-2.18%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

81.97
10:23 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-1.73 (-2.07%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

205.60
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.85 (9.51%)

Rajesh Exports share price

291.45
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
14.7 (5.31%)

TV18 Broadcast share price

43.65
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.14 (5.16%)

360 One Wam share price

1,072.40
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
49.8 (4.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.