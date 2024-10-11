Stock Market Today: Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price gained 2.5% in the morning trades on Friday. Bulk deal data from NSE showed Goldman Sachs funds selling 6,49,507 shares where as Citigroup was buyer of 6,65,187 shares {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price opened at ₹680.05 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹676.45 . The Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price there after gained further to ₹693 levels.

The Bulk deals data from NSE showed that Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity portfolio having sold 6,49,507 Ideaforge Technology shares on Thursday 10 October.. Goldman Sachs fund average price of buying Ideaforge Technology shares was indicated at ₹657.67. The same meant that The value amounts almost close to ₹4.3 Crore {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However in a separate bulk deal Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd has bough 6,65,187 shares showed the NSE Bulk deal data. The Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought Ideaforge Technology shares at an average price of ₹656. The deal value thereby comes at close to ₹4.4 Crore that Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius invested in buying Ideaforge Technology shares.

