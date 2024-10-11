Hello User
Done Stock Ideaforge Technology rises 2.5%: Goldman Sachs funds sells 6.5 lakh shares ; Citigroup buys 6.65 lakh shares

Ujjval Jauhari

Ideaforge Technology share price rises 2.5%: Goldman Sachs fund sells shares, Citigroup buys in bulk deal

Stock Market Today: Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price gained 2.5% in the morning trades on Friday. Bulk deal data from NSE showed Goldman Sachs funds selling 6,49,507 shares where as Citigroup was buyer of 6,65,187 shares

Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price opened at 680.05 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than the previous close of 676.45 . The Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price there after gained further to 693 levels.

The Bulk deals data from NSE showed that Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity portfolio having sold 6,49,507 Ideaforge Technology shares on Thursday 10 October.. Goldman Sachs fund average price of buying Ideaforge Technology shares was indicated at 657.67. The same meant that The value amounts almost close to 4.3 Crore

However in a separate bulk deal Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd has bough 6,65,187 shares showed the NSE Bulk deal data. The Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought Ideaforge Technology shares at an average price of 656. The deal value thereby comes at close to 4.4 Crore that Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius invested in buying Ideaforge Technology shares.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
