ideaForge reported net profit at ₹14.8 Crore during the December quarter surged sharp 1562.0% compared to ₹0.89 crore in the previous quarter. ideaForge had reported a net loss of ₹7.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The same was helped by strong improvement in the operating performance. ideaForge earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) at ₹26.19 crore during the quarter also grew 272% sequentially. ideaForge had reported a ebitda loss of ₹13.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read- Ashok Leyland shares surge over 4% after company posts 61% YoY jump in net profit

ideaForge revenues during the December quarter at ₹90.9 Crore grew more than 11 folds from ₹7.8 Crore in the same period last year. On the sequential basis they were up 283.0%.

IdeaForge delivered a large defence contract to the customer ahead of schedule, that is likely to have lifted up the company's performance.

ideaForge shipped SWITCH and NETRA V4 Pro to the US and initiated product demonstrations and training with customers & VARs

ideaForge is a vertically integrated company with an in-house product development centre, allowing it to design, develop, engineer, and manufacture indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

ideaForge also highlighted that it has moved to 5th position (2023) in the global ranking from 7th during 2022 . The company also has seen 7 new patents being granted during Q3 FY24.

Also Read- Bharti Airtel share price gains over 3% on strong Q3 results

Commenting on the Results, Mr Ankit Mehta, CEO said that "We have surpassed last FY’s annual revenue in the first 9 months of the year, in line with our projection of substantial growth of revenue in this FY. This further accentuates our belief that our business can not be reviewed on a quarter-on-quarter or year-on-year basis and should be holistically looked at by including our efforts on diversification and product development.

Also Also

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author