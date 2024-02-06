ideaForge Technology share price gained 15% on the BSE on Tuesday to scale 52 week highs post Q3 results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ideaForge reported net profit at ₹14.8 Crore during the December quarter surged sharp 1562.0% compared to ₹0.89 crore in the previous quarter. ideaForge had reported a net loss of ₹7.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The same was helped by strong improvement in the operating performance. ideaForge earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) at ₹26.19 crore during the quarter also grew 272% sequentially. ideaForge had reported a ebitda loss of ₹13.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ideaForge revenues during the December quarter at ₹90.9 Crore grew more than 11 folds from ₹7.8 Crore in the same period last year. On the sequential basis they were up 283.0%.

IdeaForge delivered a large defence contract to the customer ahead of schedule, that is likely to have lifted up the company's performance.

ideaForge shipped SWITCH and NETRA V4 Pro to the US and initiated product demonstrations and training with customers & VARs

ideaForge is a vertically integrated company with an in-house product development centre, allowing it to design, develop, engineer, and manufacture indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

ideaForge also highlighted that it has moved to 5th position (2023) in the global ranking from 7th during 2022 . The company also has seen 7 new patents being granted during Q3 FY24.

Commenting on the Results, Mr Ankit Mehta, CEO said that "We have surpassed last FY's annual revenue in the first 9 months of the year, in line with our projection of substantial growth of revenue in this FY. This further accentuates our belief that our business can not be reviewed on a quarter-on-quarter or year-on-year basis and should be holistically looked at by including our efforts on diversification and product development.

