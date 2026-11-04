ideaForge Technology shares: Drone stock jumps 5%; delivers 48% YTD returns | Should you buy after Q2 Results 2026?

ideaForge Technology shares | Drone stock to buy: IdeaForge Technology shares have been rising for the last three straight sessions. The drone maker company's stock has risen from ₹628.50 to ₹685 per share on the NSE in the last three straight sessions, delivering around a 9% return to shareholders. ideaForge Technology's share price opened at ₹655 per share on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹694.80 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. By 10:45 AM, ideaForge's share price was around ₹690 apiece on the NSE, up around 5% against the previous close of ₹661.65. In YTD, ideaForge shares have risen from Rs
According to stock market experts, ideaForge shares are rising after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026. They said the drone company has swung to profitability after reporting losses in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company was a loss-maker in the previous quarter as well. They said that ideaForge Technology shares are eligible for a re-rating and we can expect a strong upside in the near term.
Decoding the Q2 Results 2026 of ideaForge Technology Ltd, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The company has become a profitable venture after reporting net loss in the previous financial year in the same quarter. The company had reported a net loss of ₹2.60 crore in the previous quarter also. After swinging into profitability, the stock is a strong re-rating candidate, and a strong upside in the stock can be expected if the company continues to report strong earnings in the upcoming quarters.”
The drone market company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6.46 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared to a net loss of ₹19.6 crore in the same quarter last year and recovering sequentially from a net loss of ₹2.6 crore in Q1 FY27.
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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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